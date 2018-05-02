AbayaLagos presents AW18 collection, 'Cultured Arabica' - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today

AbayaLagos presents AW18 collection, ‘Cultured Arabica’ – Pulse Nigeria
Pulse Nigeria
AbayaLagos presents AW18 collection, 'Cultured Arabica'
Pulse Nigeria
Contemporary RTW fashion brand, AbayaLagos has debuted a new collection for AW18 titled 'Cultured Arabica'. AbayaLagos was one of the top designers to showcase at the prestigious ARISE Fashion Week 2018 that featured international models such as Naomi …
