Abdulsalam tells LP members what to do when aggrieved — Nigeria Today

Abdulsalam tells LP members what to do when aggrieved

The National Chairman of Labour Party, LP, Alhaji Abdulkadir Abdulsalam, has urged members of the party nursing grievances to follow due process in having their issues resolved rather than adopt illegal measures. He made the appeal during the weekend while commending the chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, for his intervention […]

Abdulsalam tells LP members what to do when aggrieved

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

