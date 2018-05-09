Abubakar commends Arik Air for extending flight operations to Bauchi — Nigeria Today

Abubakar commends Arik Air for extending flight operations to Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor, Alhaji Mohammed Abubakar, has commended Arik Air for extending its flight operations to the state.

Abubakar made the commendation on Wednesday after Arik Air’s inaugural flight from Lagos to Bauchi via Abuja.

The News men reports that the airline’s CRJ Bombardier aircraft landed at the Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport at 11.35am and was received by top aviation officials.

The governor noted that the coming of Arik Air would boost the tourism potential of Bauchi, which is home to one of Nigeria’s foremost resorts, the Yankari Games Reserve.

He said: “It is a fantastic development as far as we are concerned.

“There is no way you can be able to develop tourism without having steady flights into the state, and tourism is one of the three major areas of our comparative advantage that we have chosen for ourselves as a government.

“So, it is a step in the right direction and we assure Arik that we will collaborate with the airline to ensure that the route is sustained.”

Abubakar said apart from tourism, his administration was also focusing on agriculture and mining in order to create employment opportunities for the teeming youths of the state.

Earlier, Mr Hamzat Bukar, Associate Vice-President, Abuja and Regional Domestic (North) of Arik Air, described Bauchi as the ‘Pearl of Tourism’ in Nigeria.

According to him, the airline will be operating three weekly flights from Abuja to Bauchi, with connections to and from Lagos on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

Bukar said: “We are partnering with Bauchi State to improve its tourism potential. You cannot achieve tourism anywhere without airlines, and that is why we are working with the government.

“Arik Air has always been at the forefront of the development of aviation and tourism in Nigeria.

“We are committed to the opening up of the country to commerce and industry through air connectivity.

“Our plan is to connect all viable airports in Nigeria, so as to expand the frontiers of commerce and grow the economy.”

NAN

The post Abubakar commends Arik Air for extending flight operations to Bauchi appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

