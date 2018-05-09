Accused person is mentally unstable, we can’t represent him again – Lawyers tell court — Nigeria Today

Accused person is mentally unstable, we can’t represent him again – Lawyers tell court

Two lawyers defending Ibrahim Suleiman, who is accused of stealing N400 million belonging to First Inland Bank, on Wednesday withdrew from the case when the court insisted on docking the accused. The duo had claimed that Suleiman was hit by a health condition that had made him mentally unstable, and presented medical documents indicating that […]

The post Accused person is mentally unstable, we can't represent him again – Lawyers tell court appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

