 Activision teases new mode for ‘Destiny 2,’ says Overwatch League will add teams — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Activision teases new mode for ‘Destiny 2,’ says Overwatch League will add teams

Posted on May 3, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

In an earnings call, Activision Blizzard teased an unannounced upcoming DLC pack for Destiny 2, as well as new professional Overwatch teams, and some big Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 changes.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post Activision teases new mode for ‘Destiny 2,’ says Overwatch League will add teams appeared first on Digital Trends.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.