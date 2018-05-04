Actor Sanyeri celebrates his best friend “Kamilu kompo” on his birthday (Photos) — Nigeria Today

Actor Sanyeri celebrates his best friend “Kamilu kompo” on his birthday (Photos)

Comic actors Adekola Tijani and Olaniyi Afonja are two of the most recognisable faces in the Yoruba movie industry.

The pair have appeared together in a fair number of movies together.

Tijani or Kamilu as is his popularly called recently clocked a new age and his best friend Sanyeri took to IG to celebrate him.

Sharing a photo, he wrote:

A big shout out birthday to my best friend @adekolatijani1 ,it a great honour for me having you as my friend and also my river in film industry,i celebrate you for today is your born day,you shall not be celebrate for premature death,I wish you more years and forever shining nd trending llnp paddy e.

The post Actor Sanyeri celebrates his best friend “Kamilu kompo” on his birthday (Photos) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

