Actress Iyabi Ojo shows off her shaku shaku moves as she is recorded by her daughter, Priscilla (Video) — Nigeria Today

Actress Iyabi Ojo shows off her shaku shaku moves as she is recorded by her daughter, Priscilla (Video)
Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo is one “swagger mama”. Lol.
The actress shares an enviable bond with her daughter, Priscilla and they often entertain fans reegularly.
The actress was recorded by her daughter this afternoon showing of her shaku shaku moves.
Did she kill it or not? Watch the video below and tell us what you think:
The post Actress Iyabi Ojo shows off her shaku shaku moves as she is recorded by her daughter, Priscilla (Video) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!