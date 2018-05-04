 Actress Iyabi Ojo shows off her shaku shaku moves as she is recorded by her daughter, Priscilla (Video) — Nigeria Today
Actress Iyabi Ojo shows off her shaku shaku moves as she is recorded by her daughter, Priscilla (Video)

Posted on May 4, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo is one “swagger mama”. Lol.

The actress shares an enviable bond with her daughter, Priscilla and they often entertain fans reegularly.

The actress was recorded by her daughter this afternoon showing of her shaku shaku moves.

Did she kill it or not? Watch the video below and tell us what you think:

