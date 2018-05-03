 Actress Rita Nzelu's Family Refunds N70 Bride Price To In-Laws - Information Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Actress Rita Nzelu's Family Refunds N70 Bride Price To In-Laws

Information Nigeria

Actress Rita Nzelu's Family Refunds N70 Bride Price To In-Laws
Information Nigeria
The Nzelu family of Ozubulu in Anambra State have returned the N70 bride price paid for the hand of their daughter, Rita Nzelu Over 14 years ago by the family of Simeon Okoro (from Imo State) to officially end the marriage between both as culture
