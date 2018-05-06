Actress Toyin Abraham replies a follower who accused her of wanting to sleep with Tobi — Nigeria Today

During the Kraks House Party organized for ex-BBNaija housemate last night in Lagos, Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham was challenged to a dance battle by Tobi.







In the process of dancing, she turned around to rock Tobi, and the video of this moment was captured, and has since spread online.

An instagram user, took to her comment section to write;

“If Toyin no knack Tobi she no go rest. Miss hot pant#”

Toyin didn’t hesitate to respond by saying;

“Imagine.. if we no follow them play Una say we proud”