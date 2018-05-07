 Actress Uru Eke gets a DM from a man who wants to suck her b**bs - Information Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Actress Uru Eke gets a DM from a man who wants to suck her b**bs – Information Nigeria

Posted on May 7, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Information Nigeria

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Actress Uru Eke gets a DM from a man who wants to suck her b**bs
Information Nigeria
Nollywood Actress,Uru Eke shared a post on her Instastory showing a man who requested for her residential address so he can visit her when he is in Lagos. Here it is below: Uru Eke, popularly known for her producing debut Remember Me and her role as

and more »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.