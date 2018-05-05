Adamawa APC ward congress postponed after protests from Nuhu Ribadu, Babachir Lawal — Nigeria Today

Adamawa APC ward congress postponed after protests from Nuhu Ribadu, Babachir Lawal
The Adamawa state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has postponed its ward congress by 24 hours. This follows protests by stakeholders including former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nuhu Ribadu and ex-Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal. Chairman of the congress committee, Musa Mahmud, confirmed […]
