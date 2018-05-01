 Adamawa Mosque Explosion: See Graphic Pictures Of People Killed — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Adamawa Mosque Explosion: See Graphic Pictures Of People Killed

Posted on May 1, 2018 in News | 0 comments

A bomb blast occurred few hours ago at a mosque in Mubi, Adamawa State. The explosion occurred at a mosque in Wuro-Burode near yan Gwajo part of Mini. The blast occurred Tuesday afternoon while worshippers were holding Zuhr (Afternoon) prayer. See Graphic Pictures Below..

The post Adamawa Mosque Explosion: See Graphic Pictures Of People Killed appeared first on Ngyab.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.