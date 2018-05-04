Adebayo Salami celebrates Ronke odusanya on her birthday (Photos) — Nigeria Today

Adebayo Salami celebrates Ronke odusanya on her birthday (Photos)

I celebrate you today my one and only flakky @ronkeodusanya Continue being the Amazing soul you are. Wishing you a life time of happiness and many more years to come in sound health and abundant wealth ijmn. Cheers



Happy birthday to the talented and amazing @ronkeodusanya May God make this new year a great one for you and your family. Cheers!

ronkeodusanyaThanks alot daddy @adebabyosalami

The Lord, Who has taken care of you till today, will He not manage your affairs in the future?

Never give up.

