Adekunle Gold blasts Nollywood for using his song in a movie without his consent (Video) - Information Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Adekunle Gold blasts Nollywood for using his song in a movie without his consent (Video)
Sensational singer Adekunle Gold has showed how displeased he is in a new video after a Nollywood movie titled 'Wurami' used his song for their soundtrack, he lamented that they should have asked for his consent. The singer was so furious at the Movie …
