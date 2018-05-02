Adekunle Gold Calls Out Nollywood Producer Over Copyright Infringement (WATCH VIDEO) — Nigeria Today

Adekunle Gold Calls Out Nollywood Producer Over Copyright Infringement (WATCH VIDEO)

Superstar Urban high life singer, Adekunle Gold has expressed his dissatisfaction over the use of his song in a movie titled “Wura Mi” without his consent.

The singer took to social media to call out the movie producer for using his song, ‘Orente‘, as a soundtrack in the Nollywood movie.

He shared a video showcasing how his song was utilized in the movie and spoke bitterly on how the menace of Intellectual theft has eaten deep into Nigeria’s creative industry.

Watch video below;





