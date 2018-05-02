 Adekunle Gold Calls Out Nollywood Producer Over Copyright Infringement (WATCH VIDEO) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Adekunle Gold Calls Out Nollywood Producer Over Copyright Infringement (WATCH VIDEO)

Posted on May 2, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Superstar Urban high life singer, Adekunle Gold has expressed his dissatisfaction over the use of his song in a movie titled “Wura Mi” without his consent.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The singer took to social media to call out the movie producer for using his song, ‘Orente‘, as a soundtrack in the Nollywood movie.

He shared a video showcasing how his song was utilized in the movie and spoke bitterly on how the menace of Intellectual theft has eaten deep into Nigeria’s creative industry.

Watch video below;


 

The post Adekunle Gold Calls Out Nollywood Producer Over Copyright Infringement (WATCH VIDEO) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.