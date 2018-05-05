 Adekunle Gold serenades at TraveLive event - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Adekunle Gold serenades at TraveLive event – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on May 5, 2018


Pulse Nigeria

Adekunle Gold serenades at TraveLive event
Pulse Nigeria
Adekunle Gold Singer serenades at TraceLive with songs from his forthcoming sophomore album, 'About 30'. Adekunle Gold says it took two years to complete 'About 30' at Trace Live, and he is tired of holding onto it. Published: 07:53 , Refreshed: 12:28
