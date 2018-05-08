Adekunle Gold thrills at '30' album listening - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

Learn how to make money online. Click here Adekunle Gold thrills at '30' album listening

The Nation Newspaper

Penultimate Friday, urban highlife singer Adekunle Gold played to a choice audience at the third edition of 'Trace Live' at the Terra Kulture Arena. Tagged 'Trace Live Presents Adekunle Gold: About 30', the event started with Gold's band 79th Element …



and more »