Adekunle Gold’s “About 30” Album Listening with TRACE Live was Lit! | Here are the Highlights — Nigeria Today

Adekunle Gold’s “About 30” Album Listening with TRACE Live was Lit! | Here are the Highlights

This past Friday, Lagos witnessed the third edition of TRACE LIVE featuring the Urban Highlife singer Adekunle Gold at the Terra Kulture Arena.

TRACE, Cabal Entertainment and Bolanle Austen-Peters Production partnered for the event tagged ‘Trace Live Presents Adekunle Gold: About 30’ and started with Adekunle Gold’s band 79th Element serenading the crowd before he performed hits like ‘Money’ and ended with a choir backed emotional rendition of his current hit song ‘Ire’ off his sophomore album ‘About 30’ to be released later in May.

Adekunle Gold’s highlife infused sound clearly strikes a special chord with music lovers, demonstrated by the crowd in attendance including Falz, TEC of Show Dem Camp, Dice Ailes, CDQ, Falana, Kaline, Ric Hassani, Pencil, Lamide Akintobi, Lala Akindoju, Tania Omotayo, Afua Osei, Bolanle Olukanni and MC Acapella.

See photos below:









The post Adekunle Gold’s “About 30” Album Listening with TRACE Live was Lit! | Here are the Highlights appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

