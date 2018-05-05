Ademola Lookman grabs brace in Leipzig victory — Nigeria Today

Ademola Lookman grabs brace in Leipzig victory

Nigeria born Ademola Lookman was in super form on as he spear headed a RB Leipzig 4-1 demolition of Wolfsburg in the German Bundesliga on Saturday.

The former England under 21 ace on loan from English premier league side Everton, opened the floodgate in the 24th minute of the match after a timely assist from Jean-Kevin Augustin. Homeboy Timo Werner increased the tally in the 33rd minute before the visitors were able to pull one back thanks to Daniel Dadavi.

But there was stopping Lookman who was again on target in teh 52nd minute before Augustin who had provided assist in the first goal grabbed his own goal to seal victory at 4-1. Lookman’s performance with his teammates further piled up pressure on relegation threatened Wolfsburg

The result left the Wolves occupying the relegation play-off berth and still three points adrift of Freiburg with one game left.

Freiburg could have made absolutely sure of their safety with a point, but went down 3-1 at Borussia Monchengladbach.

Lookman who was born in England to parents from Nigeria, and is eligible for the national teams of both countries received his first international call-up when he was named in the England U19 squad for two matches against Mexico.He was subsequently named in the squad for the European U19 Championships that summer In early 2017, Lookman turned down the opportunity to switch allegiance to Nigeria after an approach from the national coach, Gernot Rohr.

Lookman was selected in the England under-20 team for the 2017 FIFA U-20 World Cup. He scored three goals in the tournament, two against Costa Rica in the last 16. He has featured mostly in the junior categories for England even as a recent report suggest that he might reconsider his original stand in 2017 when approached by the Nigeria national coach.

Coach Rohr in a recent interview revealed that he is equally working towards victory at the next African cup of Nations to be hosted by Cameroon in 2019 and would expand his search for players for the national team, an indication that the likes of Lookman may be handed a second chance.

