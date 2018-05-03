Adesanya faces tough UFC test - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Adesanya faces tough UFC test – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Adesanya faces tough UFC test
The Punch
Israel Adesanya has been scheduled to take on Brad Tavares in his first major fight in the Ultimate Fighting Championship in Las Vegas on July 6. According to MMA Junkie, UFC announced on Tuesday that Nigeria-born New Zealand Adesanya (13-0 Mixed …
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!