 Adesina: Only Buhari Can Talk about His Health - Information Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Adesina: Only Buhari Can Talk about His Health – Information Nigeria

Posted on May 9, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Information Nigeria

Adesina: Only Buhari Can Talk about His Health
Information Nigeria
The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has said that the president is the only person who can reveal his ailment or details about his health. He made the remark during a phone-in-interview on the Channels Television …
Buhari's medical trip to London is a shame – EzekwesiliDaily Post Nigeria
Ezekwesili shames Buhari for 5th medical trip to LondonPulse Nigeria
Your Lies Are Damaging The President's Image, Ezekwesili Tells Shehu, AdesinaSaharaReporters.com
Vanguard –BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (blog)
all 18 news articles »

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.