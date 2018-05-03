Adobe drops all-apps Creative Cloud price to $5 for K-12 schools — Nigeria Today

Adobe drops all-apps Creative Cloud price to $5 for K-12 schools
Adobe Creative Cloud is now cheaper — if you’re a K-12 school anyways. Adobe just announced that the all-apps plan is now $5 per student per year for schools. The company also plans to launch new resources for educators.
The post Adobe drops all-apps Creative Cloud price to $5 for K-12 schools appeared first on Digital Trends.
