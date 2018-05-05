 Adorable Photos of Mide Martins and Mercy Aigbe At Kemi Afolabi’s Birthday and Movie Premiere — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Adorable Photos of Mide Martins and Mercy Aigbe At Kemi Afolabi’s Birthday and Movie Premiere

Posted on May 5, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments



Learn how to make money online. Click here

It was a double celebration for Nollywood actress Kemi Afolabi Adesipe who had her birthday party and movie premiere on Sunday April 29, 2018 at the prestigious Oriental hotel in Lagos.



The Movie ‘Modorisa’ is an epic movie shot last year and set to be released.

Present at the premiere of the movie include Nollywood stars Odunlade Adekola, Toyin Abraham, Seyi Edun, Laide Bakare, Bimbo Thomas, Mide Martins, Adunni Ade, Femi Adebayo, Mercy Aigbe, Wunmi Toriola, LaideBakare and others.

The post Adorable Photos of Mide Martins and Mercy Aigbe At Kemi Afolabi’s Birthday and Movie Premiere appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.