Adorable Photos of Mide Martins and Mercy Aigbe At Kemi Afolabi’s Birthday and Movie Premiere — Nigeria Today

It was a double celebration for Nollywood actress Kemi Afolabi Adesipe who had her birthday party and movie premiere on Sunday April 29, 2018 at the prestigious Oriental hotel in Lagos.







The Movie ‘Modorisa’ is an epic movie shot last year and set to be released.

Present at the premiere of the movie include Nollywood stars Odunlade Adekola, Toyin Abraham, Seyi Edun, Laide Bakare, Bimbo Thomas, Mide Martins, Adunni Ade, Femi Adebayo, Mercy Aigbe, Wunmi Toriola, LaideBakare and others.