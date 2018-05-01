Adventuring after dark? The Aurora is an action cam equipped with night vision — Nigeria Today

Adventuring after dark? The Aurora is an action cam equipped with night vision

The action doesn’t stop when the sun goes down — Aurora is a night vision action camera that allows adventurers to continues shooting even after sunset. The secret is in the design of the sensor.

The post Adventuring after dark? The Aurora is an action cam equipped with night vision appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

