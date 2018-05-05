AEDC retrenches 500 staff in Niger, Nasarawa, Abuja - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

AEDC retrenches 500 staff in Niger, Nasarawa, Abuja – The Nation Newspaper
AEDC retrenches 500 staff in Niger, Nasarawa, Abuja
The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), has retrenched 500 workers in its offices in Abuja, Niger and Nasarawa states. The affected persons were served their sack letters between Tuesday and Thursday. The Nation learnt most of the affected …
