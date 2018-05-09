 AfDB Approves $1.5m For Jigawa Solar Power Programme — Nigeria Today
AfDB Approves $1.5m For Jigawa Solar Power Programme

The Board of Directors, African Development Bank (AfDB) has approved 1.5 million dollars grant to support the implementation of Jigawa state “One Giga Watt (GW) Independent Power Producer (IPP) Solar Procurement Programme’’. In a statement on Wednesday, AfDB said the approval reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to developing renewable energy and increasing energy access on the […]

