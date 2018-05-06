AfDB zealous to chart incisive partnership with African media - GhanaWeb — Nigeria Today

AfDB zealous to chart incisive partnership with African media – GhanaWeb
|
GhanaWeb
|
AfDB zealous to chart incisive partnership with African media
GhanaWeb
The African Development Bank (AfDB) is zealous of charting an incisive partnership with the media in Africa to change the narrative to positive developments. Dr Victor Oladokun, Director of Communication and External Media Relations of the Bank …
$170bn required to meet African's infrastructural need annually–AfDB
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!