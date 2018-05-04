African Champions League group stage kicks off - BBC Sport — Nigeria Today

African Champions League group stage kicks off – BBC Sport
African Champions League group stage kicks off
The group stage of the 2018 African Champions League begins on Friday with several continental giants in action as well as some new faces. Friday's highlight sees eight-time winners Al Ahly of Egypt hosting Tunisia's Esperance, continental champions in …
