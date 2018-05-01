 African player Salah voted England’s Footballer of the Year — Nigeria Today
Posted on May 1, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments

Liverpool’s Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah has been voted Player of the Year by the Football Writers’ Association (FWA) to complete the double of English soccer’s major individual awards. Salah was chosen as player of the year by the Professional Footballers Association (PFA) after an outstanding season in which he has scored 43 goals in all […]

