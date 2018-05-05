 Afrobeat is being commercialized today— Seun Kuti - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Afrobeat is being commercialized today— Seun Kuti – Vanguard

Posted on May 5, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Vanguard

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Afrobeat is being commercialized today— Seun Kuti
Vanguard
By Benjamin Njoku. Afrobeat artiste, Seun Kuti is currently disturbed following what he describes as 'the commercialization of Afrobeat' genre by the emerging Nigerian musicians. Senu, who's known for being outspoken made this remark recently, while
I Gave Fela, Sunny Okosuns, Others Their Break – Odion IruojeLeadership Newspapers (press release) (blog)

all 3 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.