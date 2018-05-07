After disastrous debut, Pokémon Go Fest will return this summer with high hopes — Nigeria Today

After disastrous debut, Pokémon Go Fest will return this summer with high hopes
Niantic has announced that the Pokémon Go Fest is returning for round two in Chicago from July 14-15. Let’s just hope it runs smoother than last year. The game was basically unplayable during the event, which resulted in a class-action lawsuit.
The post After disastrous debut, Pokémon Go Fest will return this summer with high hopes appeared first on Digital Trends.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!