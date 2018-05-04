After Ignoring her Family to root for Obiano, Uju Edochie announced as SSA on media — Nigeria Today

After Ignoring her Family to root for Obiano, Uju Edochie announced as SSA on media

Nollywood actress cum producer, Uju Ifunanya Edochie, who ignored her family member, Yul Edochie to root for Governor Willie Obiano during the Anambra State guber election has every reason to smile now.

The actress, last week was announced as the new Special Assistant on Media to Governor Obiano. Since the announcement was made, her colleagues in the industry have been sending congratulatory messages to her.

One of them, Chioma Okoye wrote on Whatsapp, “ More grease to your elbow sister. Your hard work has not gone unnoticed. It has finally paid off.”

However, in a telephone chat with HVP, Uju said the appointment came to her as a surprise.

According to her, “ It calls for duty and celebration. I worked for Chief Willie Obiano to retain his seat as the governor of Anambra State. I wasn’t the only person that worked for him.

Many other people also worked for him. I’m just lucky to be appointed as his SA. I have already resumed duties and many people looking up to me. I am humbled to serve my people.”

Speaking on her assignment, Uju said she has a task of reuniting all political factions and camps in Anambra State, in addition to mediating between the media and the state government. She also expressed how she would be combining her new assignment with her acting career, saying “ the scripts don’t come most times.”

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

