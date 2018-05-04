Again, Buhari blames Jonathan’s administration for rot in Nigeria’s health sector — Nigeria Today

Again, Buhari blames Jonathan’s administration for rot in Nigeria’s health sector
President Muhammadu Buhari has blamed past leaders, especially the immediate past administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan, for the rot in the nation’s health sector. Buhari spoke while delivering his speech at the 58th Annual Delegates’ Meeting and scientific conference of the Nigeria Medical Association in Abuja on Thursday. The President, who was represented by […]
