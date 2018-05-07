Ahneeka fires back at haters who slammed her over her Headies outfit — Nigeria Today

Ahneeka fires back at haters who slammed her over her Headies outfit

Ahneeka has fires back at haters who slammed her over her headies outfit.

According to critics, she was one of the worst dressed celebrities at the 2018 Headies Awards which was held at Eko Hotels and Suites on Saturday.

The former big brother Naija housemate took to her Instagram to fire back at those who said her dressing was inappropriate.

According to Ahneeka who challenged her followers to dare to be different, it might not work out but the balls counts.

Here’s what she wrote below;

“People hate what they don’t understand… Dare to be bold…might not always work out. ..but its the balls that count.. P.S I love this look

Thank you”

