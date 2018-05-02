Aim-listed Savannah Resources charges higher on upgrade to its European lithium mine - City A.M. — Nigeria Today

Aim-listed Savannah Resources charges higher on upgrade to its European lithium mine – City A.M.
|
City A.M.
|
Aim-listed Savannah Resources charges higher on upgrade to its European lithium mine
City A.M.
Shares in Savannah Resources have jumped more than 10 per cent this morning after the company revealed an upgrade in the amount of lithium that can be extracted from a mine it says could become a key player in Europe's shift to electric vehicles. The …
Savannah boosts Portugal lithium estimate, shares jump
Savannah Resources Plc 52% Resource Upgrade for the Mina do Barroso Lithium Project
Mina do Barroso shaping up as 'major new European discovery'
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!