AIPS president, others laud Gov. Wike’s commitment to sports development  — Nigeria Today

AIPS president, others laud Gov. Wike’s commitment to sports development

President, International Sports Press Association (AIPS), Gianni Merlo has commended Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike for his commitment to sports development.

Speaking during a meeting with the Rivers State governor on the sidelines AIPS Congress (Belgium 2018) Cocktail in Brussels on Monday night, Mr. Merlo said sports investments made by Governor Wike are worthy of recognition.

The AIPS’ president commended Governor Wike for the decision to set up a Real Madrid Football Academy in Rivers State, pointing out that it will develop international stars from Nigeria.

Also speaking during the meeting, International Sports Press Association-Africa (AIPS) Africa, President, Mitchell Obi said the association was proud to honour the Rivers State governor for his outstanding developmental strides in the area of sports.

President of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Mr. Honour Sirawoo said Governor Wike by his contributions to sports development had placed Nigeria on the international sporting map.

former deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Austin Opara said Governor Wike had continued to live up to the expectations of Rivers people by his outstanding achievements.

Rivers State PDP Chairman, Felix Obuah said that under the leadership of Governor Wike, sports development had been given a new meaning to the advantage of the youths.

Senator George Thompson Sekibo said the benefits of Governor Wike’s quality investments in sports would be manifest in the coming years. He said the governor merited the recognition.

Rivers State Commissioner for Sports, Mr. Boma Iyaye and Majority Leader of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Evans Bipi said, following the outstanding performance of Governor Wike in sports development, Rivers State had become an international reference point.

Special Adviser to the Rivers State Governor on Politics and Strategy, Chief Glory Emeh noted that Governor Wike had used sports development as a tool of empowerment.

Speaking during the meeting on the sidelines of the cocktail, Governor Wike assured that his administration will continue to invest in sports to empower the youths.

He said that the Real Madrid Football Academy would be actualized by his administration to create avenues for Rivers youths to further excel.

The governor, who was accompanied to Brussels by his wife, Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike to receive the AIPs Africa “Power of Sports “ Award noted that he remained committed to the holistic transformation of Rivers State.

The post AIPS president, others laud Gov. Wike’s commitment to sports development appeared first on The Sun News.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

