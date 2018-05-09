Air OBO Soon Land! Davido says his Private Jet has been Bought — Nigeria Today

Air OBO Soon Land! Davido says his Private Jet has been Bought
Superstar singer Davido has announced that he’s bought a private jet.
The singer had made a cryptic revelation on his Twitter, writing:
Air OBO soon land !! THIS ONE NAH FINAL
When a fan commented that he’s about to buy a private jet, writing, “OBO is about to get a private jet. Chioma soup oo” Davido quickly clarified that it’s already been bought. He wrote:
Bought already .. it’s not soup it’s Hard work and Ambition!
Congratulations to him!
The post Air OBO Soon Land! Davido says his Private Jet has been Bought appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.
Learn how to make money online
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!