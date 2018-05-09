 Air OBO Soon Land! Davido says his Private Jet has been Bought — Nigeria Today
Air OBO Soon Land! Davido says his Private Jet has been Bought

Air OBO soon land! Davido buys Private Jet | BellaNaijaSuperstar singer Davido has announced that he’s bought a private jet.

The singer had made a cryptic revelation on his Twitter, writing:

Air OBO soon land !! 🛩🛩🛩🛩 THIS ONE NAH FINAL 😈

When a fan commented that he’s about to buy a private jet, writing, “OBO is about to get a private jet. Chioma soup oo” Davido quickly clarified that it’s already been bought. He wrote:

Bought already .. it’s not soup it’s Hard work and Ambition!

Congratulations to him!

