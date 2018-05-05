 Airtel pledges nationwide coverage with 4G network - The Punch — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Airtel pledges nationwide coverage with 4G network – The Punch

Posted on May 5, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


The Punch

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Airtel pledges nationwide coverage with 4G network
The Punch
Everest Amaefule and Adelani Adepegba. Leading digital mobile services provider, Airtel Nigeria, has pledged to provide the country with the largest 4G technology network coverage before the end of the year. The Managing Director and Chief Executive
Minister Shittu highlights benefits of 4G to economy, healthRipples Nigeria

all 2 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.