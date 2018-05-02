Ajaokuta complex will create 500,000 jobs- Administrator — Nigeria Today

Ajaokuta complex will create 500,000 jobs- Administrator
Sole Administrator, Ajaokuta Steel Complex, Mr. Isah Onobere, said the federal
government had in August last year disclosed that the company can create
500,000 upstream and downstream employment when it becomes
operational.
Onobere said the first phase of the plant would also provide direct
employment for 10,000 technical staff when inaugurated.
This was contained in a document obtained yesterday from the Ministry of
Mines and Steel Development’s Press and Public Relations Office.
Onobere also said the first phase of the project has been completed, adding
that it was envisaged to produce 1.3 million tons of liquid steel per annum.
Onobere stated that it would cost $400 million to complete Ajaokuta steel
which has reached 98 percent completion.
"However, in the face of the optimism created by some stakeholders, there
have been reservations about the company which has been met with a series
of interruption," he said.
According to him, $2 billion is needed for infrastructural rehabilitation and
operational cost, adding that government had begun to commit resources
towards the maintenance and preservation of equipment and facilities and
called for improved efforts.
Government is considering the report on various options on the way forward
for the completion of the project.
These options, he said include outright sale, concessioning and joint venture of
Ajaokuta Steel.
