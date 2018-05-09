Ajimobi afraid of ‘another ‘Buhari’ like me taking over in Oyo – Shittu — Nigeria Today

Ajimobi afraid of ‘another ‘Buhari’ like me taking over in Oyo – Shittu

Adebayo Shittu, the Minister of communications has continued his war of words with the Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi over the ward congresses of All Progressives Congress, APC held last Saturday. Shittu whose supporters lost out in the congress told reporters on Tuesday that the governor was determined to stop him from succeeding him because he (Ajimobi) was afraid of going to jail because of the way he has managed the resources of the state. But the governor said it was the minister, who should be afraid because of the allegations against him.

