 Ajimobi Is Scared Of Me, He’s Scared I’ll Jail Him- Adebayo Shittu — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Ajimobi Is Scared Of Me, He’s Scared I’ll Jail Him- Adebayo Shittu

Posted on May 9, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

The minister of communications, Adebayo Shittu has made a bold allegation against the incumbent governor of Oyo state, Abiola Ajimobi, stating that the governor is scared that he would be jailed if he (Shittu) made it into office. According to the Vanguard, Shittu made these statements during a chat with the press in a closed-door meeting […]

The post Ajimobi Is Scared Of Me, He’s Scared I’ll Jail Him- Adebayo Shittu appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.