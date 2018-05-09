Ajimobi, Shittu in war of words - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

Ajimobi, Shittu in war of words – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Ajimobi, Shittu in war of words
The Nation Newspaper
MINISTER of Communications Adebayo Shittu yesterday accused Oyo State Governor Abiola Ajimobi of being afraid of him (Shittu). He said Ajimobi was afraid because of going to jail if he succeeds him in office, owing to mismanagement of the state's …
Ajimobi's crowns, coronets for 48 kings, illegal – Olubadan
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!