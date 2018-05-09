 Ajimobi, Shittu in war of words - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today
Ajimobi, Shittu in war of words – The Nation Newspaper

MINISTER of Communications Adebayo Shittu yesterday accused Oyo State Governor Abiola Ajimobi of being afraid of him (Shittu). He said Ajimobi was afraid because of going to jail if he succeeds him in office, owing to mismanagement of the state's …
