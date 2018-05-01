 Al-Hikmah University Notice To Students On 2nd Semester Examination 2017/2018. — Nigeria Today
Al-Hikmah University Notice To Students On 2nd Semester Examination 2017/2018.

Posted on May 1, 2018 in Education, News | 0 comments

Al-Hikmah University Notice To Students On 2nd Semester Examination 2017/2018. The Al-Hikmah University Notifies her Students On 2nd Semester Examination for the 2017/2018 academic session. The Al-Hikmah University wishes to notify all her students that the 2nd Semester Examination will commence on Monday, 21st May, 2018 and end on Saturday, 9th June, 2018. The Examinations will commence with 400 Level …

