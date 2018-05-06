 Alagbon Transmission Fire: Eko Disco Restores Power Supply to Lagos Residents - THISDAY Newspapers — Nigeria Today
Alagbon Transmission Fire: Eko Disco Restores Power Supply to Lagos Residents – THISDAY Newspapers

Posted on May 6, 2018


TODAY.NG

Alagbon Transmission Fire: Eko Disco Restores Power Supply to Lagos Residents
THISDAY Newspapers
Ejiofor Alike. Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has announced that it has restored electricity supply to all areas of Lagos State affected by the incident at Alagbon Transmission Injection Sub-station where a 66MVA transformer caught fire
