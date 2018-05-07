Alex Ferguson remains in intensive care, family demand privacy - Daily Sun — Nigeria Today

Alex Ferguson remains in intensive care, family demand privacy – Daily Sun
|
Daily Sun
|
Alex Ferguson remains in intensive care, family demand privacy
Daily Sun
Omotayo Edubi, Abuja. Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson remains in intensive care after having emergency surgery on Saturday for a brain haemorrhage. A statement by United said the procedure “had gone very well” but there is no update …
Sir Alex Ferguson: Phil Jones pays emotional tribute as former Manchester United manager remains in intensive care
Phil Jones describes legendary Man United manager Sir Alex Ferguson as "like a father" in emotional message
Sir Alex Ferguson news: Countdown's Rachel Riley pens emotional message to Man Utd legend
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!