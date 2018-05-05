 Alex Ferguson undergoes brain surgery — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Alex Ferguson undergoes brain surgery

Posted on May 5, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments

Sir Alex Ferguson has  undergone  surgery  for a brain haemorrhage, his former club Manchester United,  said via its twitter handle @ManUtd. “The procedure has gone very well but he needs a period of intensive care to aid his recovery. His family request privacy in this matter.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.