Alex Ferguson undergoes brain surgery — Nigeria Today

Alex Ferguson undergoes brain surgery
Sir Alex Ferguson has undergone surgery for a brain haemorrhage, his former club Manchester United, said via its twitter handle @ManUtd. “The procedure has gone very well but he needs a period of intensive care to aid his recovery. His family request privacy in this matter.
