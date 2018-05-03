Alex Iwobi shares throwback photo to celebrate 22nd birthday - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Alex Iwobi shares throwback photo to celebrate 22nd birthday – Pulse Nigeria
|
Pulse Nigeria
|
Alex Iwobi shares throwback photo to celebrate 22nd birthday
Pulse Nigeria
Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi went back to his archive to bring out throwback photo of himself which he has shared on his Instagram to celebrate his 22nd birthday. Iwobi turned 22 on Thursday, May 3 and he took to his Instagram to share a photo of …
Iwobi: Training With World-Class Arsenal Players Is Shaping Me Up For World Cup
I am prepared for Russia – Iwobi
Footballer Alex Iwobi shares Throwback Photo as he clocks 22
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!