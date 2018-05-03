 Alex Iwobi shares throwback photo to celebrate 22nd birthday - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Posted on May 3, 2018 in Sports


Pulse Nigeria

Alex Iwobi shares throwback photo to celebrate 22nd birthday
Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi went back to his archive to bring out throwback photo of himself which he has shared on his Instagram to celebrate his 22nd birthday. Iwobi turned 22 on Thursday, May 3 and he took to his Instagram to share a photo of
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

