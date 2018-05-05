Alex Was Seen Wearing Tobi’s Boxers (Photos) — Nigeria Today



The friendship, or maybe, relationship, between ex-housemates, Tobi Bakre and Alex keeps waxing stronger by the day.

Though, Alex has said she’d consider dating Tobi, because “he’s a great guy”, and he’s everything a woman wants in a man.







Recently, Alex went live on Instagram, and where she was captured having her face baked by some makeup artiste for an event she attended that day…

But then, many social media users were quick to discover that she was actually wearing what could be possibly Tobi knickers.

Many believe this is an indication that they could have gone romantic as their pictures suggest.

It would be recalled that 21-year old Alex is not new to sharing clothes with males. At the Big Brother Naija house, she wore clothes of Teddy A even when his romance partner, BamBam warned her.

Well, Tobi and Alex also showed their customized shoes on social media.