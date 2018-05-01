Alexa’s bigger ‘brain’ is getting new skills, natural conversation, and memory — Nigeria Today

Alexa’s bigger ‘brain’ is getting new skills, natural conversation, and memory
Get ready for some important changes to Amazon’s Alexa. The digital assistant is getting some new functions including the ability to remember things, more natural conversations, and the ability to launch skills automatically.
