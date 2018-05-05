Ali Modu Sheriff reveals why he decamped to APC — Nigeria Today

Ali Modu Sheriff reveals why he decamped to APC

Ali Modu Sheriff, former national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has given insight into what made him defect to the All Progressives Congress, APC. Sheriff disclosed that he decamped due to the misunderstanding he had with the PDP when he was the national chairman of the party. He made this disclosure at a […]

Ali Modu Sheriff reveals why he decamped to APC

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

